Status Trading Up 1.9% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $156.62 million and $39.13 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00019091 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,678.78 or 0.99948367 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.23 or 0.00248781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011445 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009969 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,392,539 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,392,539.159278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04075426 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $36,361,529.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

