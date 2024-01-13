Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.47.

NYSE CDAY opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.88. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,177.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,250,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 4,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,508,000 after acquiring an additional 741,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 649,656 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,317,000 after acquiring an additional 460,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,680.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 335,868 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

