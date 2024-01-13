Stifel Nicolaus Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.27.

Get Snap alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SNAP

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of Snap stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.31. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,353,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,433,161 shares of company stock worth $14,173,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,067,000 after buying an additional 1,352,655 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at about $623,522,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Snap by 25.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,335,000 after buying an additional 7,888,448 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,795,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,710,000 after buying an additional 392,013 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.