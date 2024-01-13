Stifel Nicolaus Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.27.
View Our Latest Report on SNAP
Snap Stock Performance
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap
In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,353,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,433,161 shares of company stock worth $14,173,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,067,000 after buying an additional 1,352,655 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at about $623,522,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Snap by 25.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,335,000 after buying an additional 7,888,448 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,795,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,710,000 after buying an additional 392,013 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.