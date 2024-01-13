StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $500.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.