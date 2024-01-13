StockNews.com Downgrades WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WHF. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.44.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

WHF stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.29.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 151,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 753,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

