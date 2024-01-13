StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW) Short Interest Up 177.6% in December

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 177.6% from the December 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of StoneBridge Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW – Free Report) by 520.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 536,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get StoneBridge Acquisition alerts:

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Up 23.1 %

NASDAQ:APACW opened at $0.07 on Friday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.