Streakk Price Tops $0.0299 on Top Exchanges (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Streakk has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $299,118.90 and approximately $24,771.75 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.030185 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $50,286.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

