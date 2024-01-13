Streamr (DATA) Trading Up 16.1% This Week

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. Streamr has a market cap of $49.37 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,055,323,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,193,853 tokens. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

