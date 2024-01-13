Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 136.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 840.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.2 %

ROK traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.59. 455,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,172. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.19 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

