Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Boosts Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,039,000 after acquiring an additional 136,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,163,000 after buying an additional 169,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.36. 1,090,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

