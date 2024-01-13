Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys New Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.33. 5,277,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943,181. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.