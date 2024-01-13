Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

NYSE:BA traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,285,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,511. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

