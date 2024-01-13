Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Grows Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in NiSource by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,290. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

