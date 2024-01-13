Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $178,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,568,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,459,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.20.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.71. 1,456,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,847. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $366.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.91. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

