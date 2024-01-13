Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 509.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 176.5% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.8% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.9% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

NVO traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $107.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $480.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

