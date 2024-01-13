Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,034. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

