Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases 1,320 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,796,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,115,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 783,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $49,022,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18,345.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 387,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after purchasing an additional 385,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. 501,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.43.

Insider Activity

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.