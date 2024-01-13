Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.15. The stock had a trading volume of 553,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,991. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $247.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.97 and a 200 day moving average of $211.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

