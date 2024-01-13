Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases 5,895 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,198,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,970. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $32.13.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

