Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,641,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,544. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.51. The firm has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

