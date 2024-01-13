Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 125 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $713.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $705.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $669.03. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

