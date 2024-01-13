Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 18 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Booking by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,492.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $49.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,502.40. 167,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,368. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,304.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,091.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,222.16 and a 1 year high of $3,580.62. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

