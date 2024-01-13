Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 328 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.54. 603,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $160.35.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

