Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 370 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. 205,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,756. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

