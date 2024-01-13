Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 712 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after acquiring an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200,322 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $63.20. 26,374,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,511,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

