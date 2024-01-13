Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

Adobe stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $596.54. 1,472,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.60. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.