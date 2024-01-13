StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) were up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 135,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 170,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

StrikePoint Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.72.

About StrikePoint Gold

(Get Free Report)

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

See Also

