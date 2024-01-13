Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.7% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Stryker Trading Up 1.3 %

Stryker stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,431. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $248.80 and a 12-month high of $317.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

