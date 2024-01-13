Substratum Price Up 50.6% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $10.97 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 50.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00019048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,245.56 or 1.00311981 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00244438 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011270 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009974 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004928 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036197 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

