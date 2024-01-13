Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 959 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $182.16 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.86 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.