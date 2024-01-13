Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,064,642,000 after buying an additional 88,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,362,000 after buying an additional 119,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $978,808,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,590,000 after buying an additional 67,528 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $470,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

MSI opened at $316.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $329.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.10.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

