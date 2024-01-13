Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,006 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 72,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $136.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

