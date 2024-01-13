Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 991 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Biogen by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 30.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 47.9% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Biogen Stock Up 0.4 %
Biogen stock opened at $248.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.70 and a 200 day moving average of $257.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Profile
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
