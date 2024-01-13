Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,431,000 after acquiring an additional 180,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,230,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,966,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after buying an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $364.90 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $315.02 and a one year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.33.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

