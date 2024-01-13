Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.53 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $205,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 12.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Pool by 3.2% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $381.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.27.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

