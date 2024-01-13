Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.96 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

