Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.52 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $560.61 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $597.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

