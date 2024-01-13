Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $268.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.86. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.00 and a 52-week high of $279.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

