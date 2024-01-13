Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,341 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,420 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.90. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

