Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in American International Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 48,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.3 %

AIG stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

