Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.69%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,663,489 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

