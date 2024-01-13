Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 144,299 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,299 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KE by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,219,000 after buying an additional 6,356,352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KE by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,600,000 after buying an additional 5,754,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KE by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,518,000 after buying an additional 2,330,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in KE by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,370,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after buying an additional 841,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in KE by 1,132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,036,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,891,000 after buying an additional 10,141,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

KE Price Performance

NYSE BEKE opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.73. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

