Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 640,326 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,585,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640,326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $112,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Brookfield by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $39.18 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -933.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

