Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 52,730 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $126,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.3 %

PNC stock opened at $148.96 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $167.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PNC

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

