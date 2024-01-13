Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,664 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $114,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 48,800.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in American International Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in American International Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

American International Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AIG opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $69.76.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

