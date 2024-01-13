Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,589 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $139,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Corteva by 413.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,122,000 after buying an additional 36,745 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 55.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,451,000 after buying an additional 2,463,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $2,818,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

Corteva Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $65.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

