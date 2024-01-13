Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,589 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $139,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Corteva by 413.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,122,000 after buying an additional 36,745 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 55.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $2,818,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $65.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.