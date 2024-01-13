Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $121,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in AutoZone by 48.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 150.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $663,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,163 shares of company stock worth $59,452,840. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,571.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,624.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,550.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.