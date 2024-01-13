Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,465,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,887 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $157,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRSP opened at $64.25 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $76.97. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.24) EPS. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.