Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,265,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $124,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Down 3.2 %

Aptiv stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.20. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on APTV

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.